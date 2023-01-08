Take an hour this month to monitor your garden’s bird life

The conservation charity the RSPB is appealing for as many volunteers as possible to give up one hour of their day later this month to take part in 2023’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is an annual event that seeks to log the number and variety of birds around the country, and this year, after the terrible devastation to bird populations caused by avian flu, the data collected is likely to provide a significant insight into the state of some of the most common species of wildlife in Britain.

“By taking part in Big Garden Birdwatch you, and hundreds of thousands of other like-minded nature-lovers, will be taking action to protect our birds for generations to come,” the RSPB says.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is taking place this year on January 27 to 29 and simply requires people to spend one hour on those three days observing and noting which birds land in their gardens, and then sending their findings to the RSPB.



You don’t need to be an RSPB member to take part and if you’re a teacher, you can inspire your students with Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

“The fact that we’ve lost 38million birds from UK skies in the last 50 years underlines that nature is in crisis,” the RSPB says.

“We see it in our own back gardens with house sparrows struggling and starlings undergoing a severe decline.

“As a conservation charity, your Birdwatch results help us monitor how our birds are faring in the face of the nature and climate emergency. But we can’t do it without your support.”

Taking part in the Big Garden Birdwatch is free of charge. In fact, those who sign up receive a 20per cent discount code to spend on products from the RSPB store.

To sign up online for the Big Garden Birdwatch, qualify for the 20per cent money-off offer, and get all the help and advice to play your part later this month, click here.

