Croydon MP has failed to declare financial interests since 2019

WALTER CRONXITE, political editor, on how millionaire businessman Chris Philp has failed to meet his legal obligations to Parliament

Chris Philp, the Conservative MP for Croydon South, has come under fire again for failing to declare properly to Parliament his financial interests – for more than three years.

The millionaire businessman and former Treasury minister in Liz Truss’s disaster of a government has been identified in a new report as among 10per cent of sitting MPs at Westminster who have failed to comply with the legal requirements of their elected position.

Sky News and Tortoise Media yesterday published “The Westminster Accounts”, a comprehensive delve into data about the nation’s MPs and political parties, their donors and financing. Examining the publicly available information published during the course of this parliament since the December 2019 General Election, they found Philp to be one of 66 MPs who have failed to comply.

“Every year, millions of pounds pour into Westminster – into the accounts of the people, groups, organisations and parties that work and operate at the centre of government,” Sky News reports on its website.

“Although most of this money must technically be disclosed to the public, the way that information is reported, stored and displayed almost guarantees the records will not be widely scrutinised.

“Payment records are spread across different government websites, often split into small files covering short periods of time and regularly published with duplicate entries, spelling mistakes and other errors…”.

Philp was first elected to the Commons for the safe Conservative seat of Croydon South in 2015, after a chequered business career which, latterly, is understood to have made him a very wealthy man – largely on the back of providing financing for property developers, both in Britain and in the Balkans.

But thrustingly ambitious Philp, now 46, has always been very secretive about his personal wealth, refusing to publish his own tax returns, unlike several other leading parliamentarians. Official Companies House records show him to hold active interests in at least six companies or LLP partnerships – a form of business registration noted for its deliberate opacity.

When Philp was promoted by Truss to be the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, such lack of transparency over his business interests appeared to be an obvious risk of serious conflicts of interest. When Truss’s government collapsed after just 44 days in a heap of its own incompetence – with Philp already moved out of the Treasury post – resolving such conflicts was no longer of immediate concern.

But Philp remains a member of the Privy Council and a government minister under Rishi Sunak, and he continues to have legal duties as an MP.

Sky News reports, “Like his colleagues in the House of Commons, Mr Philp is required by law to report certain financial interests to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, whose office publishes a register of all MPs’ interests every fortnight.

“MPs are required to report both their own direct financial interests and any donations or other payments that are received by their local constituency party to support their work or election.

“However, like 65 of his colleagues, Mr Philp has declared no financial interests since the start of the current Parliament at the end of 2019.”

Sky News and Tortoise have examined the Register of Members’ Financial Interests for declarations such as any earnings from secondary employment, donations, gifts (including all gifted international travel), and other benefits for all sitting and former members of the current parliament

The Sky News/Tortoise research has not included any reference to MPs’ annual base salary of £84,144, ministerial salaries (Philp gets an additional £31,680 as a Minister of State) nor expenses.

Inside Croydon research has found that in 2021-2022, Philp received an additional £186,960.14 in parliamentary expenses, of which £171,533.29 was for staffing costs, while he also received £2,184.32 towards his office’s postage costs.

