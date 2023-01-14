Police investigations continuing after Caterham dog attack

Police cordons in Caterham were being removed this morning after officers finished forensic work relating to the death of a woman in a dog attack on Thursday.

The police have described the woman as being “from London”. There has been some suggestion on social media, as yet unconfirmed, that the 28-year-old may have been from South Croydon, and that she worked as a dog-walker.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Gravelly Hill, Surrey Police said. She has yet to be formally identified but her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of her death will take place in the coming days. A total of eight dogs have been seized and their owners have all been contacted.

A second woman was injured in the incident but later discharged from hospital.

Surrey Police’s Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, senior investigating officer, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends and the family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist teams have been carrying out forensic work at the scene but this has now been completed and the area has re-opened to the public. I know this incident has caused real concerns locally and officers from the local neighbourhood team will be out in the area to provide reassurance for residents.

“The investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident continue and I urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.”

The incident happened just before 2.45pm on Thursday.

The dogs seized by the police are reportedly of a wide variety, but are not believed to include any banned breeds.

The second woman was not thought to be linked to the woman who died, police said.

