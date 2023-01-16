Kenley’s Bateman gives it some stick as he scores 11 goals

Sam Bateman claimed a large chunk of club hockey history on Saturday as he scored 11 goals in Kenley’s 12-0 thumping of Camberley.

Hot shot: Sam Bateman’s 11 goals for Kenley on Saturday brings his total for the season to 36

“In my 46 years in hockey, I have never heard of anyone scoring anything like this number of goals in a game,” an astonished, and proud, former Kenley HC chairman, Crispin Williams, told Inside Croydon.

According to the Guinness Book of Records the most goals scored by an individual player in a club hockey game is 19. But that was from back in December 1910, when MC Marckx was playing for Bowdon 2nds against Brooklands, where the final score was 23-0, and hockey was significantly different to the modern game.

Bateman, who is 26, is enjoying a hot streak of form, having now scored 36 goals this season.

Kenley’s top men’s team is dominating their division, topping the table of the South East Div2 Oaks – the fourth tier of English hockey.

Final score: the results from Saturday’s latest fixtures in South East Div2 Oaks

“I scored six in the first half, and so was on a high at halftime,” Bateman told Inside Croydon.

It was one of those days when everything went just right for Bateman and his Kenley teammates.

“By the end of the first-half all I could think was ‘I can’t miss!’ – although I did miss a few!” he said.

“I wanted the ball every time we attacked. Everything just fell for me and the 11th goal was the prime example of this.

“It just fell perfectly to me in the D and I swung my stick at it and it was in.”

