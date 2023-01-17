Council’s £3m cost-of-living help is just a phone call away

The government has made £421million available to councils across England under its Household Support Fund to support those most in need to help with the cost of living crisis, covering a period from October 1 last year to March 31.

Under the scheme, Croydon Council has been given in excess of £3million of financial support to help residents most in need this winter.

The funding is aimed at anyone who is vulnerable or cannot pay for essentials. They do not have to be getting benefits to qualify for the help.

If you do receive benefits, they will not be affected if you get a payment under the Household Support Fund scheme.

Almost half of the funding received by Croydon – £1.34million – is being used towards providing meals and food for those in receipt of free school meals.

The council has also created a discretionary fund for families who fall just outside of the threshold for free school meals but need extra support.

There is also available a support package for the borough’s most vulnerable residents, that includes £350,000 for those struggling with Council Tax payments and £416,000 to help with housing costs.

Housing support includes a one-off £400 payment for tenants who pay their utilities bills directly to the council and therefore are not covered by the government’s previous energy bill rebates or winter support payments for pensioners.

Croydon Council can also help meet living costs with water bills, white goods (fridges, freezers or microwaves), gas or electric cooker and bedding.

Anyone living in Croydon and over 18 years old can apply. “Evidence of need” is required to be sent with the application form.

Residents can apply via the Council website at https://www.croydon.gov.uk/benefits/household-support-fund-hsf.

And for a change, those without access to the interweb can call the council and speak to a real person, on 020 8760 5719, where applications can be taken over the phone.

