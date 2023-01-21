‘Ordinary People’ invited to Town Hall for Holocaust Memorial

Croydon Council is to stage its first in-person Holocaust Memorial Day event in two years later this month, and is inviting the public to take part.

The remembrance event will be held in the Town Hall Chamber  on Friday January 27, with the theme this year of “Ordinary People”.

Marilyn Arbisman of Croydon Synagogue will deliver a speech before a keynote address from Anita Peleg from Generation 2 Generation, an organisation that enlists third-and second-generation descendants of Holocaust survivors to tell their family stories.

There will be a Book of Remembrance that the public is invited to sign.

The event will also feature the announcement of the winners of the annual school competition, which is open to Croydon pupils. This year, there were more than 70 entries received.

The competition, run by SACRE, the Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education, asked students to create artwork, a short story, poem, essay, or short film on the theme of “Ordinary People”.

“This theme highlights the ordinary people who let genocide happen, the ordinary people who actively perpetrated genocide, and the ordinary people who were persecuted,” according to the council. Funding for the prizes this year were donated by Yad Vashem UK, an organisation dedicated to promoting Holocaust education and awareness.

Places at the Town Hall Holocaust Memorial event are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Those who are unable to attend in person will be able to view the event as the service will also be webcast.

The council’s official press release to publicise the event failed to state what time it will be held, although in previous years Holocaust Memorial Day services have begun at noon.

To attend or view the webcast, please contact Yvonne.Gaye@croydon.gov.uk

