Purley station worker will brave the cold as a railway sleeper

Purley Station railway worker Diana-Elena Schiparieff is preparing for a charity sleepout in aid of The Railway Children, an international charity helping homeless youngsters.

Schiparieff lives in East Croydon and works at the sales point at Southern’s Purley Station. She is hoping to raise £400 to support vulnerable children who often have nowhere safe to sleep at night.

“I’m originally from Romania and back home I did a lot of work with orphans and children with disabilities because I wanted to make a difference to the lives of young people,” Schiparieff said.

“I’ve always believed that if you can, you should give back to society and this is something I constantly challenge myself to do.

“The Railway Children Sleepout is a great opportunity to raise awareness as well as vital funds to support hundreds of children who face hardship every day, including regularly going to bed cold and hungry. It’s going to be difficult as the temperature will be really cold in February, but it’s a good way to push myself in 2023, while raising money for a fantastic charity.”

This sleepout is taking place at St Pancras International on Thursday February 9.

“We come into contact with hundreds of people every day on the railway, and we have specific training on how to spot and look after individuals who may be vulnerable,” she said.

“Sadly, we do see young people in need of help, but we work closely with the British Transport Police to get them to a place of safety and support in getting them the help they need.

“If you spot a child on their own you can text the BTP on 61016, or speak to a member of railway staff who are always happy to help. If you’re concerned about someone’s behaviour, or see anything suspicious, you can use a help point at the station to get assistance.”

To help Diana-Elena Schiparieff reach her target of raising £400 for The Railway Children and to find out more about the challenge, click here.

