Selsdon Guild makes Contact with £1,000 charity donation

Selsdon Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild has made a donation of £1,000 to the local Contact charity.
The presentation was made after Guild members last year chose to support the charity in recognition of the help they had provided to locals during the pandemic, and the support it continues to provide to Selsdon residents.
According to a spokesperson for the Guild, “Croydon Council will no longer be funding voluntary organisations, so this donation will help towards a much-needed service being able to continue.”
Based at the Selsdon Community Centre on Addington Road, Contact is a neighbourhood care organisation which provides practical help, advice, support and information to the Selsdon community, enabling people to stay independent in their own homes.
This year Selsdon Contact will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and has a programme of events to commemorate this.
Selsdon Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild is one of around 400 guilds around the country.
The Selsdon Guild meets at 1.30pm on the third Friday of each month at St John’s Church Hall, and new members are always welcome.
Selsdon Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild’s first meeting was in November 1950, with 41 attendees. They now have about 80 members and provide an opportunity to meet and make friends. Their programme of activities includes speakers and entertainers who provide both great variety as well as interest and educational value, as well as outings and theatre visits. There’s also a literary club, handicrafts, quilting, drama and a lunch club.
