Whitehorse Road house fire under investigation by Brigade

A fire at a house in South Norwood this morning which led to a man being taken to hospital is under investigation by the emergency services.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Whitehorse Lane.
Half of the ground floor and most of the first floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire.
Three people left the house before firefighters arrived and were assessed by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene.
The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 12 calls about the fire.
The London Fire Brigade was called at 7.54am and the fire was under control by 9.06am.
Firefighters from West Norwood, Woodside and Norbury fire stations attended.
