Win a pair of tickets for Armenian orchestra’s gala concert

Pop those corks!

We have another tremendous Inside Croydon ticket offer for our loyal readers, with the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in concert at the Fairfield Halls next month.

To win, all you have to do is be a paid-up patron of Inside Croydon, and answer one question.

Courtesy of the Fairfield Halls, our clever winners will enjoy a glass of fizz on arrival on Wednesday, February 22 at the opening event in the arts centre’s season of international orchestral concerts.

The evening’s programme will begin with Armenia’s greatest composer, Aram Khachaturian, with music from his most popular work, the ballet Spartacus.

Soloist is violinist Chloe Hanslip, who has been performing regularly at Fairfield Halls since the age of 12. Hanslip will perform Mendelssohn’s effervescent Violin Concerto.

In the second half, the orchestra’s music director – the renowned Sergey Smbatyan – will conduct Tchaikovsky’s epic Fourth Symphony.

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra’s concert tour in the United Kingdom, in honour of the 120th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian, is held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the UK.

Tickets for this concert are on sale now by clicking here. Under-18s go free when accompanied by an adult.

Until January 31, there is a special 20per cent “early bird” discount for concert-goers who book tickets for all four concerts in the Fairfield Hall’s international concert season, which includes performances by the Swedish Philharmonia (March 27), the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (May 25), and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (October 18).

To enter our ticket competition to win a pair of tickets for Armenian State Symphony Orchestra at the Fairfield Halls, make sure that you are signed-up as an Inside Croydon subscriber on our Patreon platform – for less than a fiver a month, you will be supporting our news-breaking independent journalism, while qualifying for special offers and competitions and receiving premium content.

Inside Croydon’s usual Ts&Cs for competitions such as this apply, including that there is no cash alternative to the prize and anyone entering the competition should be available to attend the performance specified.

To win, all you have to do is email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “ARMENIA” in the subject header by midday on February 6.

As well as your answer, please include a daytime contact phone number and your postal address.

The first correct answer randomly selected after the deadline will be contacted in the following few days to arrange to receive their prizes.

Here’s the question:

What was the name of the BBC drama series in the 1970s which famously used Khachaturian’s Spartacus as its theme music?

All you have to do now is:

Make sure you’re signed up as an Inside Croydon subscriber Email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “ARMENIA” in the subject header Make sure you have done it before midday on February 6.

