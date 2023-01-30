Ignore ULEZ scare stories – it will reduce traffic and save lives

CROYDON COMMENTARY: Some 80% of vehicles in Croydon are compliant with requirements of the Ultra Low Emission Zone and so will not incur charges. If we want to improve London’s toxic air quality, doing nothing is not an option, says PETER UNDERWOOD
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has announced that, from August, the Ultra Low Emission Zone will be extended to cover almost all Greater London including, for the first time, most of the borough of Croydon.
Unsurprisingly, the announcement extending the ULEZ has prompted a backlash from the car and road haulage lobbies, pretending to represent residents while spreading misinformation and outright lies.
This has then been continued by the Conservatives in Croydon and the Liberal Democrats who control Sutton Council, who are saying they will try to obstruct the introduction of the ULEZ.
The noticeable thing about the opposition to ULEZ is that these groups never offer any sensible alternatives to reduce traffic and pollution.
The first thing we need to be clear on is that doing nothing isn’t an option.
London’s main roads are grinding to a halt. Lorries and speeding rat runners are now using our side roads as cut-throughs, putting lives at risk to save them a couple of minutes on their journey.
The climate emergency means we have to cut fossil fuel use. That means a drastic reduction in the use of petrol and diesel.
Health experts have already made clear that pollution caused by traffic shortens the lives of thousands of us every year and harms our children’s lungs for the rest of their lives. Following a courageous battle by her mother, in 2020 Ella Kissi-Debrah who lived in Lewisham became the first person in the country to have air pollution officially listed as a cause of death. I fear she won’t be the last.
Jason Perry, the Mayor of Croydon, says that instead of ULEZ, he wants to see improvements in public transport. But it is his Conservative Party colleagues in government that are refusing to fund the public transport we need in London. Where is his protest against insufficient government funding for London transport? Where is his threat to legally challenge Conservative government cuts?
The LibDems in Sutton are no better. It seems odd for them to oppose the ULEZ locally when their London Assembly members voted in favour of it.
Ruth Dombey, Sutton’s council leader, in announcing her opposition to the ULEZ roll-out, said, “We all understand the importance of clean air and recognise the impact pollution has on the lives of people living in our city.”
But how can we take this seriously when she has spent so long defending the Beddington incinerator that she allowed to spew pollution into our air for decades to come?
Opponents to ULEZ often claim to be standing up for the poorest people, but this is clearly not true. The poorest can’t afford a vehicle. As we saw from the recent census, more than one-third of Croydon residents and nearly one-quarter of all Sutton residents don’t live in a household with access to a car or van. They still have to breathe traffic pollution and have their lives put in danger by too much traffic.
So why would stopping the ULEZ benefit them?
The Green Party know that ULEZ isn’t perfect but we have been working to improve it and we have put forward sensible alternatives.
We have been listening to Londoners who are reliant on their vehicles and our Green London Assembly members helped win concessions and funding to help disabled people, and a scrappage subsidy scheme aimed at low-income Londoners, charities and small businesses.
Greens have also shown the Mayor of London how we could improve public transport and give people better alternatives to driving, even under current budgets. Sadly, the Mayor has not adopted them and instead has gone along with Conservative government demands to increase prices on buses – exactly the opposite of what we should be doing.
For years, Greens have also pushed for a smarter, fairer road charging system to be introduced. Instead of the ULEZ flat rate charge, this would be a charge based on how polluting your vehicle is, how far you drive it, and the charge would also be lower if you only drove in areas with lower levels of pollution.
Last year, we finally achieved a change in the Mayor’s transport strategy enabling the future development of this policy. So this fairer system will hopefully replace ULEZ in years to come.
The groups who oppose the ULEZ are spreading a lot of scare stories, but remember that this is only an expansion of the existing ULEZ.
There are millions of people who already live in the ULEZ zone. They still go to work, their children still go to school, they still go shopping and they still do all the things the rest of us do. More than four out of five vehicles already meet the emissions standards (you can check yours using the TfL vehicle checker) and so the vast majority of people won’t ever pay the ULEZ charge anyway.
A few years ago I decided to live without a car. It has saved me a fortune. Why spend money on tax, MOT and insurance on something that spends the vast majority of its time just parked. With the ever-rising cost of fuel, most journeys are cheaper on public transport. I know a family in the current ULEZ zone worked out that it would be cheaper to stop owning a car and just hire one for the occasional days when they do need to drive. Even those people who have kept their old cars have cut down the number of days they drive to reduce the amount of ULEZ charge they pay.
Overall I don’t think the ULEZ is the best system, but it is a move in the right direction.
It is clear that we can and must change our lifestyles to cut our car use. Just like being required to wear seatbelts or being prevented from smoking in public buildings, it will take time to adjust. But over time, it will save lives.
- Peter Underwood, pictured right, was the Green Party’s candidate for Croydon Mayor in 2022
ULEZ led to reductions in Central London in some studies in some circumstances.. The Human cost is all too evident. The cost benefit financially is less clear.
Within Croydon/Sutton
Would a factor be the SLWP? The Beddington incinerator? The Council contracts that did not factor in costs of ULEZ that may be transferred directly to the Councils if any?
It is hardly the heavy lorries transporting all those develpment materials contributing to broken pavements from their weight and potholed roads caused by the cracking they cause on roads not designed to take that weight and have signed restrictions.
You know those restrictions blatently ignored by this Boroughs Planners and enforcement even when provided with photographic evidence of said juggernauts delivering steels and other aggregates in vast quantiites piecemeal to smaller developments? Those powers of enforcement rarely if ever used by this Council to prevent said pollution?
Hi Peter, I am not one that aligns to your general political views or that of Labour.
However, like you, I do generally support the ULEZ expansion, and know it is not the ideal answer . You capture the debate very well in this in article – thank you! Your statement “I don’t think the ULEZ is the best system, but it is a move in the right direction” is so true.
The root problem is that typical car ownership is capital intensive (either through outright buying the car, or a fixed term purchase agreement). Once the fixed costs are covered the incremental cost per mile to drive the car is tiny. Car owners have grown overly accustomed to this very low nominal cost per mile and need to be weaned away for it.
The ULEZ and Congestion Charge Zone, for all their faults, create a higher usage charge. This will discourage car use and help the environment.
I would like to see all the political parties encourage wider availability of pool cars across the borough and London. Then we can really show many of the diehard car owners that there is a cheaper and as convenient alternative option to car ownership.
Thanks again for an excellent article.
All the hot air and factual pollution in this debate does not seem to want to engage with the fact that only a very small minority of vehicles are not compliant with ULEZ.
The huge majority of vehicle owners are unaffected by the scheme since they are compliant.
No administrative scheme will ever be perfect in achieving it’s results, but this provides a meaningful incentive not to use a more polluting vehicle.
Do the opponents of the scheme grasp this basic point?
The Tories that lied about Brexit, covered up the Russia report and gloss over their corruption and criminality are stirring up public antipathy to the ULEZ with a disinformation campaign.
Those same Tories just voted to allow mega-rich corporations to continue to pour raw sewage into our rivers and onto our beaches for years to come, but lie about that in their denials.
The Tories don’t care about water quality or air quality. They don’t care about public health, which is why they’re destroying the NHS as we know it. They don’t care that Londoners are suffering and dying from polluted air, and they don’t care about climate change.
And the Tories don’t really care that a few people will either end up using their old filthy motors less or will pay more to use them.
That’s evident from how they’ve allowed public transport fares to rocket while holding back increases in petrol and diesel. They are indifferent to the people in fuel poverty who rely on food banks to get by, and they actively hate workers striking for higher pay because Tory economic policies have eroded their purchasing power and given them lower living standards.
The Tories are attacking democracy, with their vetoing of a Scottish parliament decision and their plot to undermine the Mayor of London, a politician they’ve failed to outvote two times running. They are encouraging local council leaders like Jason Perry to threaten non-cooperation with TfL over the ULEZ.
If Sadiq has truly misread the best interests of Londoners over the ULEZ, he could be voted out by Tory supporters in May 2024 – but there’s no chance of that and the Conservatives know it.
Nye Bevan put it well 75 years ago, when he said of the Tories “they are lower than vermin”. Nothing’s changed
What Germany are doing for public transport is pretty incredible: https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/11/04/deutschlandticket-germany-launches-49-per-month-ticket-for-trains-buses-and-trams