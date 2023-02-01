£250,000 Lottery funding available for ‘Community Weekend’

Groups from across Croydon are being encouraged to pitch for a share of £250,000 Lottery cash to be part of London’s first-ever Mayor’s Community Weekend.

The Mayor of London’s Community Weekend takes place from June 23 to June 25, and “aims to celebrate London’s resilience and diversity by uniting people through community-led activities, such as volunteering, litter-picking, street parties, sports festivals or holding a picnic in the park”.

Grants ranging from £500 to £1,500 will be on offer to groups across the capital “for events and activities that bring different groups together, strengthen existing connections and make new ones”.

John Mothersole, from the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’ll be bringing people together to celebrate being part of their community and make something amazing happen on their doorstep. We’re encouraging events that are designed and led by people in communities, with a lasting legacy.

“We’re particularly interested in funding projects that celebrate the strength and diversity of London’s communities, and the role that young people can play. We want to see people connecting with each other and with their environment, highlighting what voluntary action can achieve in the community.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “London’s incredible diversity is its strength and the first ever Mayor’s Community Weekend will bring together different groups from across the capital this summer in celebration.

“It’s more important than ever that we all help each other and build community ties, and this weekend of unique events and activities will be a great example of how we are building a safer, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded £579.8million to projects that support people and communities to prosper and thrive, the majority of the grants being in amounts less than £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities.

Communities can apply for funding from today to hold an event during the Mayor’s Community Weekend. Applications close at noon on Wednesday, March 1.

To find out more visit tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/mayors-community-weekend-london

