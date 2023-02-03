WordPress for beginners, CALAT at the Clocktower, Feb 13

Whether you already have a web page and want to manage it properly or are starting completely from scratch, this is the course for you.
We’ll create a webpage in the classroom from the beginning and be able to customise it to suit your needs, as well as looking at lots of options for further developing your page after the workshop.
The tutor will offer carefully designed tasks where you will be able to practise using your WordPress and set up your webpage. The tutor will also be able to assess your progress through visual results and your understanding of the course material and will offer feedback on your webpage to help you improve.
By the end of the workshop you should have made significant progress improving or setting up a webpage.
