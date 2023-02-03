WordPress for beginners, CALAT at the Clocktower, Feb 13

Whether you already have a web page and want to manage it properly or are starting completely from scratch, this is the course for you.

We’ll create a webpage in the classroom from the beginning and be able to customise it to suit your needs, as well as looking at lots of options for further developing your page after the workshop.

The tutor will offer carefully designed tasks where you will be able to practise using your WordPress and set up your webpage. The tutor will also be able to assess your progress through visual results and your understanding of the course material and will offer feedback on your webpage to help you improve.

By the end of the workshop you should have made significant progress improving or setting up a webpage.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

