Week of events for apprentices to get their Skills for Life

Residents and employers with questions about apprenticeships can get all the information they need at upcoming events during National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from February 6 to 12.

The opportunities and benefits of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses and communities, and a showcase of the wide-ranging options available in the borough will be covered at sessions throughout the week.

Roles in sectors including finance, law, education and hospitality are available in Croydon and local employers and apprentices will be telling their stories of how apprenticeships have worked for them.

The events being staged include:

Mon 6 Feb, 10am – 1pm, CALAT’s Apprenticeships open morning at Croydon Clocktower. No need to book.

Tue 7 Feb, 3pm – 6pm, Apprenticeship Showcase at Croydon College. Attendees should register their place on Eventbrite.

Thu 9 Feb, 10am – 2pm, Employers Fair at Access Croydon, Bernard Weatherill House, Croydon, CR0 1EA. No need to book.

Thu 9 Feb, 5pm – 6.30pm, LSBU Solicitor Apprenticeship Conference. Attendees should register their place on Eventbrite.

Students, teachers, parents and carers can also hear about the pros and cons of higher and degree-level apprenticeships, as well as top tips for success from employers, universities and apprentices, through the South London Careers Hub webinar series, running Monday to Friday.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2023 is “Skills for Life”.

The week will reflect on how apprenticeships can help people to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, and help businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with skills for the future.

Smaller employers could be eligible for government funding to pay between 95per cent and 100per cent of the apprentice training costs. Larger employers can use levies to pay for apprentice training. More information about this is available on the council website.

Croydon Council has been providing local people with learning opportunities within the public sector for many years.

Una Foster, the council’s senior economic development officer, said, “What I love about my apprenticeship is I get to learn the theory and put it into practice the next day at work, helping me understand it so much more than if I read it in a textbook.”

Carol Squires, the council’s head of employment, skills and economic development, said, “I supported Una’s apprenticeship as I recognised her as a great member of the team with a lot of potential. Una’s apprenticeship means she is constantly learning and progressing her career while doing some great work for us here at the council.”

