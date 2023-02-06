Congratulations to loyal Inside Croydon patron Lewis White, the lucky winner of a pair of tickets to a gala concert by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra at the Fairfield Halls later this month.

The concert is the first in a 2023 series of international music excellence, part of the orchestra’s UK tour to celebrate the 120th anniversary of renowned Armenian composer, Aram Khachaturian.

Lewis White was among a host of iC subscribers, who support this website’s journalism with a modest monthly payment, and who all knew that the answer to our quiz question, “What was the name of the BBC drama series in the 1970s which famously used Khachaturian’s Spartacus as its theme music?” was…

The Onedin Line.

Cue swirling strings and Peter Gilmore’s mutton-chop whiskers.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra concert is being held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia. “This event celebrates the power of classical music and culture in bringing communities together across borders”, the Fairfield Halls says.

The Halls is also giving young people the opportunity to be inspired by international music excellence by offering free tickets for under 18s when accompanied by an adult.

“Our Concert Hall is one of the country’s best for classical music, with a world-renowned acoustic for live orchestral performances,” Jonathan Higgins, Fairfield Halls’ associate director, said.

“For this reason, we are delighted to begin our international series with this unique celebration of musical excellence and international cultural co-operation.”

The opening concert in Fairfield Halls’ International Orchestral Concert Series on February 22, conducted by Sergey Smbatyan, will showcase work from Khachaturian, including the overture from the ballet Spartacus.

Virtuoso violinist Chloe Hanslip will perform the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto and the concert will finish with Tchaikovsky’s epic Fourth Symphony.

“Khachaturian’s unique music was marked by his Armenian heritage and patriotism,”

said Annette Moskofian, the chair hair of the Armenian National Committee UK.

“His renowned ballets Gayaneh and Spartacus are wonderful contribution to music. The music of Khachaturian not only transcended the world but also the Iron Curtain and, in a way, unified cultures.”

Andrew Jamieson, the head of touring for IMG Artists said, “I’m thrilled that Fairfield Halls is recommencing its famous and much-loved series of international orchestral concerts.

“There is no doubt that the Concert Hall has the finest acoustic of any in London and all of our distinguished international orchestras who have previously visited the venue always commented on these wonderful acoustics and the tremendous, enthusiastic audiences.

“We very much look forward to our ongoing collaboration and this new phase of the Fairfield Halls’ illustrious contribution to the Greater London area’s musical life.”

If, unlike lucky Lewis White, you haven’t won a pair of tickets for the concert, they are on sale now.

More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

