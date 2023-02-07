Fanning the flames – Brigade deals with Penge bedsit blaze

Posted on February 7, 2023 by insidecroydon

Firefighters yesterday tackled a flat fire on Laurel Grove in Penge which is believed to have been caused by using an electrical appliance on a bed.

On call: fire engines from three stations dealt with the blaze in Penge

No one was seriously hurt, but a man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation after he was rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Half of a bedsit on the ground floor of a three-storey residential building was damaged by the fire, which is being treated as accidental and involved a table fan placed on the bed.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s important to make sure electrical devices and appliances are always used on hard flat surfaces where heat can dissipate.

“Using them on a fabric surface can result in a lack of airflow and can cause them to overheat.”

The Brigade was called at 11.20am and the fire was under control at 12.05pm.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Forest Hill, Woodside and West Norwood were in attendance.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in London Fire Brigade and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply