Fanning the flames – Brigade deals with Penge bedsit blaze

Firefighters yesterday tackled a flat fire on Laurel Grove in Penge which is believed to have been caused by using an electrical appliance on a bed.

No one was seriously hurt, but a man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation after he was rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Half of a bedsit on the ground floor of a three-storey residential building was damaged by the fire, which is being treated as accidental and involved a table fan placed on the bed.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s important to make sure electrical devices and appliances are always used on hard flat surfaces where heat can dissipate. “Using them on a fabric surface can result in a lack of airflow and can cause them to overheat.”

The Brigade was called at 11.20am and the fire was under control at 12.05pm.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Forest Hill, Woodside and West Norwood were in attendance.

