Coulsdon’s Tudor Rose re-opening puts offers on a plate

Bucking the trend for pubs closing, the Tudor Rose in Coulsdon is to re-open later this month after undergoing a plush makeover which its owners say gives it “a modernised, stylish and contemporary feel”.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to show off the new look pub… it’s stunning!” said Vikki Wilson, the general manager.

“At The Tudor Rose, we have a wonderfully attentive team who are all eagerly waiting to welcome customers back to the pub.

“The Tudor Rose has had a complete transformation, and we’re sure that regulars and new guests alike will be thoroughly impressed.”

The Tudor Rose is on Coulsdon Road, not far from Grange Park. It is expected to reopen on February 25.

As part of the refurbishment, The Tudor Rose’s makeover has been inspired by “the rose, and all its romantic connotations to give the pub an intimate and cosy feel”, say the management at Premium Country Pubs.

The revamped pub features rich, floral artwork and traditional timber panelling creating a balance between old and new.

“Fixed seating, space dividing screens and cosy snug areas will allow The Tudor Rose to be the perfect destination for whatever you’re after – whether that’s a dinner party, a romantic meal, or drinks with friends.”

Much attention is being placed on The Tudor Rose’s food offer, under the supervision of head chef Paul Milton.

“Whether you fancy something from the grill, such as rotisserie pork belly or expertly aged steaks, there will be something to suit all tastes,” the management says, promising to showcase seasonal flavours.

Two-course lunches on weekdays start at £15.95.

“The menu is packed full of irresistible creations and comforting classics, plus a dedicated vegan menu. Still offering fantastic value… All freshly prepared by its expert team of chefs using the very best ingredients.”

Roast dinners at The Tudor Rose are expected to be a firm favourite – on Sundays, diners can enjoy a hearty roast with all the trimmings with family and friends – prices starting at £15.50.

To mark the re-opening, The Tudor Rose has a range of offers, including complimentary starters or desserts. For details of all the pub’s latest offers, click here.

