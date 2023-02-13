Council appeals for early applications for Coronation parties

Croydon Council has today announced that it is open for applications from neighbourhood groups and communities who might want to stage Coronation parties in May.
“The Coronation Big Lunch Event is being held over the weekend of Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 and to make the events as easy and accessible as possible, there will be no council charge for Traffic Management Orders to close roads for those wishing to hold street parties,” council officials said.
The council’s guide to staging a public event on a street, or in a park or open space can be found on its website by clicking here.
Completed application forms must be submitted by Friday April 7 but the council says, “Organisers are encouraged to apply as early as possible as there will be a limited number of Traffic Management Orders granted across the borough.”
In other words, the council cannot be certain that they still have any staff available to process these applications in a timely manner…
The National Lottery Award for All fund, which supports community events that bring people together, is providing grants for Coronation Big Lunch events of between £300 and £10,000.
“We expect activities supporting His Majesty The King’s Coronation to be small-scale and driven by the community,” the Lottery says.
Applications need to be made 12 weeks in advance of the Coronation weekend. Click here for more information.
