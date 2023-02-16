The solution to Perry’s finance problem: Fund Croydon Fairly

When a neighbouring London borough, with a smaller population and less deprivation than Croydon, gets £60m more central government funding than Croydon, something is very wrong. ANDREW FISHER on what the borough’s Mayor should really be doing instead of heaping a 15% Council Tax hike on long-suffering residents

Whether it’s the banking crash, the energy crisis or, more parochially, Croydon Council’s financial collapse, the same story always plays out: it’s ordinary people who are left carrying the can when those in power make a mess of things.

Today in Croydon, residents experiencing the worst fall in their living standards on record face being hit with an eye-watering 15per cent increase in Council Tax from April.

I’ve previously written about why Croydon finds itself in the state we’re in – a combination of successive incompetent administrations that peddled pipedreams and piled up debt, plus huge cuts in funding from central government and the long-term structural underfunding of the borough.

Our directly elected Mayor, Jason Perry, came to power nine months ago promising to “fix the finances” of Croydon Council. He only won May’s mayoral election narrowly – does anyone seriously believe he would have done so if he had said then that he would hike Council Tax by 15per cent?

Normally, when councils want to put up Council Tax above a threshold of 5per cent, they have to get backing from the residents through a referendum. But, as Mayor Perry told council staff in a briefing webinar yesterday afternoon, he made the request to Government directly, asking them to waive the referendum and for him to be allowed to impose a 15per cent tax increase on the people of Croydon.

Mayor Perry is yet to honour his pledge to re-open Purley swimming pool, he is now closing Cherry Orchard Garden Centre, he has decided to completely defund the local voluntary sector and he is making £36million of service cuts this year alone. It’s not a great prospectus to go to the people with, so you can see why both Mayor Perry and Secretary of State Michael Gove knew a referendum would return a resounding “No!” from residents – who are signing up to oppose that policy in their thousands.

The Mayor’s case is that an extra £20million of cuts (on top of the £36million he’s already proposed) would be required if not for the 15per cent hike in Council Tax. This, he told yesterday’s staff briefing, would leave services “unsafe”.

The problem with that argument is that the council’s budget proposes a further £27.3million of cuts for 2024-2025, and then a further £20.7million for 2025-2026.

So sooner or later, we will end up with “unsafe” services anyway. The situation is not sustainable.

The 15per cent Council Tax hike is monumentally unjust, especially when more people than ever are struggling to make ends meet. Croydon residents clearly feel that because they are signing petitions in their tens of thousands against this unfair rise – more than 22,000 have now signed to say no to the 15per cent and to fund Croydon fairly.

More people have signed that petition in little more than a week than the total number of residents who signed the petition calling for a referendum over whether we should have an elected Mayor – which ultimately landed Perry in the hot seat.

So if the Council Tax increase proposed is unfair, what should Mayor Perry do instead?

His first move should have been to invite all Croydon’s MPs and councillors (Conservative, Labour, Greens and Liberal Democrat) together and built a unified campaign for fair funding for Croydon. It’s still not too late to do that.

We are a borough with large and growing social needs, and a population that has increased more rapidly in the last 10 years than the London average.

Croydon will this year receive £93.5million in its “Settlement Funding Assessment” from central government. That is an increase on last year’s £88.7million. But Croydon received more in 2018 (£94.5million) and much more in 2016 (£114.6million).

Overall, council funding has been falling for more than 10 years. While the cuts to Croydon’s funding from central government is worse than some councils, it is far from unique.

But Croydon has been suffering structural underfunding for more than a decade, and this is the point that should be made by Mayor Perry and anyone who truly has Croydon’s interests at heart.

Neighbouring Lambeth – with a smaller population than Croydon – is receiving £153million in central government funding. That works out at £481.73 per Lambeth resident, compared with £239.25 for each Croydon resident. That is not fair funding.

If Croydon was to get the same funding per resident as Lambeth, the borough would have an extra £95million to spend every year – more than enough to avoid the need for a 15per cent Council Tax hike.

Does some other factor justify Lambeth’s extra cash from government?

It’s not obvious: the Census 2021 data on social deprivation shows 48per cent of Croydon households are “not deprived” in any dimension. In Lambeth, 50per cent of households are deprivation-free.

The demand that Mayor Perry should be getting every Croydon councillor and MP signed up to is Fund Croydon Fairly. A true leader for Croydon – what the Mayor is supposed to be – would be making that case.

To his credit, Perry recognises that the succession of “capitalisation directives”, what most people understand as loans from the government, are unsustainable. Croydon already has unsustainable levels of debt.

He knows that Council Tax cannot be raised by 15per cent again next year.

He knows that more cuts will make vital local services – like social care and child protection – unsafe.

The only serious option is to increase Croydon’s funding, for which there is a strong and demonstrable case based on justice, fairness and reason: Fund Croydon Fairly.

A real leader would unite people around that case: Croydon’s politicians have a choice – unite in the borough’s interests, or continue the partisan blame game. Which will it be?

If they continue to think hard-pressed Croydon residents should pay more to get less, then I’ll see you at the protest outside the council budget meeting on March 1.

