New school streets are only ‘temporary’ according to council

Works start this week on 10 “Healthy School Streets” – the council says they are on a trial basis – which will come into effect on March 13.

School streets restrict access to motor vehicles on designated roads where there are schools during term time at drop-off and pick-up times, intended to reduce air pollution caused by exhausts and encourage more pupils to walk, cycle and scoot.

This latest batch of school streets was approved in December, when it was decided not to trial a school street in South Croydon which has three schools on it, because it would be far too inconvenient for residents on neighbouring roads, where by sheer coincidence, Mayor Jason Perry has a £1million home.

From Monday (February 20), residents living within the schemes’ areas will be eligible to apply for an exemption permit so that they continue to have access at all times. Eligible residents are supposed to receive a letter from the council this week.

Exemption permits will also be provided to some who may need access – including Special Educational Needs transport. Other vehicles, such as emergency services or refuse vehicles, will be automatically exempt.

For more information on exemption permits, including eligibility criteria and maps, as well as the links needed to apply for permits, visit the council website.

Anyone without a permit who drives down a school street during the designated times faces a £60 fine.

School street schemes are being introduced here:

The choice of language used in the council’s latest announcement on school streets may well reflect Croydon’s pro-pollution Mayor’s disinterest in improving our environment. The council propaganda department has stressed that these schemes are trials and “temporary”.

There’s a sense that Perry will abandon any or all of the school streets schemes as soon as he thinks he can get away with it.

“School Streets will be subject to a trial for up to 18 months from the day they become active (March 13 2023). Public consultation and data monitoring on the schemes’ effects is expected to take place during this period, with a decision on their future to be taken before the end of the trial,” the council says.

“During the first six months, the council collects formal objections as well as feedback, which is used to see if any improvements can be made.”

More information about Healthy School Streets can be found on the council website.

