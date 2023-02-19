Turkey-Syria Earthquake charity appeal: collections til Feb 25

Posted on February 19, 2023 by insidecroydon

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Charity and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Turkey-Syria Earthquake charity appeal: collections til Feb 25

  1. Diane Fosberry says:
    February 19, 2023 at 10:57 am

    I have blankets and warm clothing, where can we park please ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply