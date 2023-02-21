Ikea’s £2,000 prize for schools with best zero carbon projects

Ikea has launched a national competition giving Croydon school children the chance to win £2,000 towards projects which will help reduce their school’s carbon footprint.

The retailer is working in partnership with the Let’s Go Zero campaign, coordinated by climate solutions charity, Ashden, which calls on all schools to become carbon zero by 2030.

Four schools from across the UK will receive help from Ikea staff to bring their ideas to life. This year’s winners will be announced in April. The retailer will provide products (up to the value of £2,000 for each project), solutions and sustainable living expertise.

The competition encourages teachers, nursery children, primary and secondary pupils to submit ideas which will make their school more sustainable – whether reducing emissions or increasing biodiversity – as part of a wider drive to unite communities in doing their bit to fight climate change.

It’s the second year Ikea has run the competition, with schools and sixth form colleges in Lewisham, Sheffield, Glasgow and Cardiff selected to receive help with their projects last summer.

Local Ikea staff worked with each of the schools to implement their ideas – which included an old storage closet transformed into a uniform swap shop, vegetable growing and bee keeping areas, and a sustainability resource learning hub for pupils.

Nearly 2,000 schools, colleges and nurseries have signed up to Let’s Go Zero since the initiative launched in November 2020, totalling 931,740 pupils and 147,854 staff across the country.

“We want to create a positive impact through sustainability and inspire people to do their bit in looking after our shared home – the planet,” said Ikea’s Marsha Smith.

“Last year’s competition was a huge success, and in 2023 we’d love to get even more Croydon schools involved in doing their bit for the planet. From growing vegetables to composting and designing eco classroom areas, the sky’s the limit. We can’t wait to see the entries, and to work with four winners to bring their ideas to life.”

Alex Green, schools lead at Let’s Go Zero, said: “Schools are at the heart of our communities and we know that by supporting projects within schools we can inspire our young people, and their families and communities, to be real climate champions.”

Click here for more information on how to enter the Ikea Let’s Go Zero Competition.

You can also head over to the Let’s Go Zero’s website to sign up and support the campaign at https://letsgozero.org/.

Competition entries will be judged by a panel from Ikea and Ashden. Entries are now open and will close at midnight on March 20.

