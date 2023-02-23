Arts Council backs project that will flag up Borough of Culture

South Asian arts organisation Subrang Arts has been awarded £23,661 by Arts Council England to deliver creative activities that will teach Croydon school children and local community groups about the rich cultural heritage of India.

The project, called Kalasetu, will be part of Croydon’s London Borough of Culture celebrations; the funding has come through our National Lottery Project Grants programme.

Subrang Arts will work with internationally renowned arts organisation Kinetika to deliver the project, which will have a focus on Batik silk painting – the art of decorating cloth using hot wax and dye.

Workshops will begin in April, with pupils from Norbury Manor Girls’ School researching Indian traditions – including dance, design and to create 25 silk flags and 25 silk scarves.

The silk flags and scarves will be used by Subrang Arts at some of the Borough of Culture events, such as the Croydon Mela in Wandle Park in July and the Croydon Carnival.

Community groups will also take part in workshops and will create a costume for an installation of a model Indian Queen, named “Mother India”, to feature at the Mela.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, the Arts Council is pleased to support Subrang Arts’ Indian project which will form part of the Borough of Culture celebrations,” said Tonya Nelson, the London area director of Arts Council England.

“It will ensure that local people across a range of ages and backgrounds can come together, get creative and celebrate the different people, backgrounds and heritages that are integral to Croydon’s vibrancy.”

Lata Desai, of Subrang Arts, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Arts Council is supporting this project which will engage communities together. The project will reflect the borough’s unique diversity, diverse communities, rich heritage and cultural expressions.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

