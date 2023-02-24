Planners in Tandridge are leaving their phones off the hook

It is not just in Croydon where getting an answer from the local council can take a while.

In neighbouring Tandridge, the planning department will be leaving their phones off the hook and their incoming emails unanswered for a whole week.

For a week from next Monday, there is to be what Tandridge Council describes as a “temporary change to our planning service”.

In a terse statement placed on the Tandridge council website, they say, “From Monday 27 February until Friday 3 March, our planning team will not be responding to emails or phone calls while it reduces the backlog of planning applications, to improve our future service.”

Those interminable minutes spent on hold with really naff corporate muzak being delivered into your ear seem likely to last even longer.

Certainly, when Inside Croydon made the call to Tandridge yesterday to seek further information, it took nearly 15minutes before we were finally put through to someone in the press office.

Tandridge employs 10 planners – around half the number on the staff in Croydon’s planning department.

Tandridge’s week-long boycott of phones and emails, a council spokesperson said, will allow them to make decisions on around 100 planning applications.

