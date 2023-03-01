Business goes extra 30 miles to raise cash for cancer charity

A Purley-based cancer charity has been given more to celebrate than just its 40th anniversary this year, after a local business smashed its fundraising target by more than 400per cent.

The South East Cancer Help Centre, based in the Tesco complex at Purley, was the nominated charity in 2022 for FSB Insurance Service.

And last week, FSB Insurance Services handed over a cheque for £13,661 – more than 10 grand more than their original charity target.

SECHC relies on support from local businesses and the public, and needs to raise around £250,000 a year to continue to provide its range of services.

FSB Insurance Service, which is based in Croydon, staged a range of fundraising activities over the year, including a 30-mile Thames Path Trek from Runnymede to Henley completed by their Sylwia Matacz and David Perry, the company’s managing director.

“Fundraising for SECHC as a team has been great fun and helped to boost staff morale, we’re really proud of what we have achieved together,” Perry said.

SECHC chairman Jennifer Mollett said “We have local NHS recognition but receive no Local Authority or Government funding. We rely on donations from charitable trusts, individuals, businesses, and local organisations as well as our own mammoth fundraising efforts.

“Fundraising is a constant challenge especially in the present economic climate and thanks to support from local businesses like FSB Insurance Service, SECHC can continue to help more people affected by cancer.

“We’re so pleased that FSB enjoyed their fundraising for us in 2022, and we’d be very happy to hear from other businesses who would like to get involved with us.”

SECHC celebrates its 40th Anniversary in 2023 and would like to hear memories from people who have used the centre over the last 40 years. “Please do get in touch to share your story as part of the anniversary activities,” they say.

SECHC provides counselling, individual and group support, complementary therapies, activities, and information to people affected by cancer, within a friendly and caring environment.

Anyone who has cancer or who has been affected by cancer within the last three years can become a member, including family members and primary carers. Hypnotherapy, Reiki, Aromatherapy and Reflexology are just some of the therapies available. Activities include yoga, Tai Chi, and arts and crafts.

SECHC can be found at 2 Purley Road, Purley, CR8 2HA. No referral needed.

For more information call 020 8668 0974 or visit sechc.org.uk

