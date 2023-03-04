South Norwood Primary celebrates ‘Good’ Ofsted report

Staff, pupils and parents at South Norwood Primary were celebrating this week after the school, previously rated as “Inadequate” by inspectors, was judged as “Good” after its latest Ofsted inspection.

The external inspection of the school, on Crowther Road, took place in January.

Ofsted inspectors highlighted that “pupils like their school” and are “happy, safe and enjoy learning”.

The school’s leadership was praised for their “high expectations for how pupils behave and learn” and their desire for “every school day to be an extraordinary day”.

The Ofsted report included:

Leaders have a well-designed, ambitious curriculum in place which they adapt to suit all pupils, including those with special education needs and/or disabilities

Leaders prioritise reading. Staff are well trained to teach phonics and pupils read with accuracy and fluency

Pupils behave well and understand and follow the school rules

Pupils said that they would go to an adult if they were worried, but that adults would notice first and check if they were okay

Leaders plan additional experiences for all pupils, such as trips to theatres, museums and places of worship

Pupils have the opportunity to bring about change – school council members explained how they influenced the school lunch menu to include more vegetarian options

Staff feel extremely well supported by leaders in terms of their workload and wellbeing

Melody Berthoud, South Norwood Primary’s head, said, “We go the extra mile every day to provide the very best learning experiences possible for the children. I am thrilled that this has been recognised by Ofsted and immensely grateful to all my colleagues as well as our pupils for the effort they put in every single day.

“I also want to thank our pupils’ parents for their ongoing support which has been essential in this journey. We will continue to work together to ensure that we keep progressing and providing a wonderful school for our local community.”

South Norwood Primary was academised in September 2018, when it joined The Pioneer Academy Trust.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

