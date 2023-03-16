Croydon Assembly presents The Big Lie, Ruskin House, Mar 31

Posted on March 16, 2023 by insidecroydon

For ticket bookings, click here

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London.
1 Response to Croydon Assembly presents The Big Lie, Ruskin House, Mar 31

  1. Dave Russell says:
    March 16, 2023 at 11:48 am

    Comrade Corbyn’s 2022 statement that the West should stop arming Ukraine because it would only extend the War, shows how pro-Russia, and therefore anti-Democracy, he is.
    Has he ever done anything useful for this country the whole time he has been in Parliament?
    I sincerely hope he never gets to be an MP again, and fades away into obscurity.

