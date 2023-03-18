Barrister Forde: Labour Party has ignored my report on racism

In July 2022, Martin Forde KC produced a report on racism and factionalism in the Labour Party. Forde’s report had been commissioned by the party leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

Unlawfully obtained: Labour officials circulated hacked data. They never notified the police

The report identified what it called a “hierarchy of racism”, with antisemitism taken more seriously within the party than other forms of racism.

It is now six months since the broadcast of a series of Al Jazeera documentaries on the Labour Party, including a special episode about the nefarious activities of senior figures within the party in Croydon and the hacking of this website.

That documentary, The Spying Game, has been viewed by more than 100,000 people. But the Labour Party has refused to comment on the allegations of unlawful conduct by its senior staff and Croydon local councillors.

Withering report: Martin Forde KC

And now for the first time, Martin Forde reveals that he has heard almost nothing from the Labour Party since the report was published.

He tells Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit how he resisted pressure from the BBC to remove criticism of its 2019 Panorama documentary, “Is Labour Anti-Semitic?”

Forde says he felt “vindicated” by the I-Unit investigation, The Labour Files.

1 Response to Barrister Forde: Labour Party has ignored my report on racism

  1. Sarah Bird says:
    March 18, 2023 at 3:04 pm

    I know Martin well and have instructed him many times very successfully . He is a superb advocate and a forceful barrister. It is shocking to read his comments .The labour party should learn and change

