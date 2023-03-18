Bookings are open for 70 children’s Easter activity centres

The Easter holidays will see more than 70 activity clubs operate across the borough, offering free places for children and young people in receipt of free school meals.

Backed with a £350,000 grant from Government, the clubs are being run by 60 voluntary and charity organisations as part of the Holiday Activity and Food programme.

Croydon is in the country’s top 25per cent of children who are eligible for free school meals; 24per cent of Croydon residents are in low-paid employment – above the London average of 21per cent.

The activity club sessions are free for children and young people aged four to 16 who attend a Croydon school and are claiming free school meals. The days’ activities also include a nutritious meal, helping to ensure that families most in need can access food and fun during the school holidays.

“Clubs take place in various venues across the borough, including community centres, youth clubs, and sports facilities,” according to an announcement from Croydon Council.

“The programme will offer a range of activities for children of all ages and interests, including arts and crafts, sports, music, drama, and dance, as well as workshops that aim to promote healthy eating and physical activity.”

The council says, “Support will be given to children with additional needs, and special arrangements can be put in place where required to make sure those children feel welcomed, included, and able to take part in the wide range of activities on offer. Please provide any additional details to your chosen club at time of booking.”

To register a place for your child or young person, visit the directory to find your nearest club and contact them directly.

Croydon Council’s website helpfully provides links to similar schemes offered by other boroughs, for those families whose children attend Croydon schools but live outside this borough:

