Use your noodle and qualify for a free meal at Wagamama

Bowled over: Wagamama is offering free food next Tuesday

There’s going to be a ramen rush next Tuesday, March 28, as Wagamama across the country offer free food to university students and apprentices.

That includes Croydon’s Park Lane Wagamama restaurant – handily placed for Croydon College or the London South Bank University campus just up the road.

The offer is for a limited number of people – the first 60 to arrive at Wagamama between 3pm and 5pm – and they must be members of the “noodle union” to qualify.

To sign up to the noodle union, click noodleunion.wagamama.com.

The noodle union customers who arrive first at the designated time will receive one free ramen – grilled chicken ramen, chilli chicken ramen, teriyaki vegan “chicken” ramen.

Noodle central: Wagamama in Croydon town centre

“To celebrate and welcome our existing and new members, as the noodle union president I am proud to announce the ramen rush – a day to celebrate bowls of nourishment for the nation,” said Wagamama noodle union president Niko Omilana.

“Make sure to sign up to the noodle union so that you don’t miss out on a free ramen and other epic prizes throughout the year.”

Boring bit: terms and conditions apply: https://noodleunion.wagamama.com/terms_and_conditions

