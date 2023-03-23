Woodland Trust is offering free trees to fight climate crisis

Schools and community groups across Croydon are being urged to join the fight against climate change and nature loss by taking advantage of the Woodland Trust’s latest tree-pack giveaway.

Applications for the charity’s free tree-packs scheme are open now and schools and community groups are needed to push the number of trees planted since 2020 towards a target of 5million.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said: “We’re so proud of the numbers of free trees we’ve been able to give away, knowing they’ll be planted where they can really make a difference – in school grounds and out in the community.

“We’re in the grip of a climate and nature crisis which can’t be overcome without concerted action, so I’d urge every school or community group who can, to get involved and plant more trees.

“Applying is easy and all saplings are fully funded for those receiving the trees in our autumn delivery in November. All you need is time and a small piece of land to plant on.”

The last round of the Trust’s free tree-packs scheme in the spring of 2022 delivered 540,630 saplings to 3,272 organisations across the UK, including 60,210 trees to 441 schools and community groups in south-east England.

Trees are one of our strongest defences against the climate and nature crisis. Evidence shows they combat the devastating effects of flooding, pollution and extreme weather and temperatures. They are the ultimate carbon stores. They are essential havens for wildlife and people. And they make the planet a healthier, happier place for everyone.

The Woodland Trust is committed to planting another 50million native trees across the UK by 2030. “In just a few years, your trees will have grown big enough to lock away carbon and be a thriving habitat for wildlife,” Baddeley said.

“They’ll offer free shade and shelter and help make the community space or playground, and the people who have access to it, happier and healthier.

“It would be incredible if we can reach a total of 5million since 2020 this year – what an achievement and contribution that would be. There’s no time like the present, so sign up and take advantage of the scheme.”

The Woodland Trust’s tree packs have been funded by Sainsbury’s, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.

The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK, with more than 500,000 supporters. It has given away 13.9million trees since 2010.

To apply for your free trees, or see terms and conditions, visit: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees

