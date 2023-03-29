BBC’s Antiques Roadshow heads for Crystal Palace in June

Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team is returning to south London this summer, when the historic Crystal Palace Park will be one of the six locations for the filming of the 46th series of the celebrated BBC programme.

First broadcast in 1979, the Roadshow remains one of the most popular factual programmes on BBC1, with 6million people regularly watching on Sunday evenings.

The Crystal Palace filming will be the first in the 2023 run, and will take place on Sunday, June 4.

Admission to the Crystal Palace Park filmed event will be ticket only.

The public may apply for free tickets by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow. But it’s a bit like getting tickets for Glastonbury: you have to be quick, you have to be patient and you’ll need to be very, very lucky.

People applying for tickets are invited to submit pictures and information about their own treasured items, which they might want to bring along for expert assessment.

The producers say, “This year, as well as antiques and family heirlooms, the Roadshow team are on a special hunt for more modern 20th and 21st Century treasures – everything from retro toys to movie and music memorabilia, from mid-century furniture to vintage fashion, from designer handbags to rare trainers.”

Series editor Robert Murphy said: “The Roadshow is for everyone, and we want to see those special items that mean something to you – last year, we had everything from Tudor textiles and a history-making Chinese Buddha to Star Wars figures, vintage skateboards and reggae memorabilia.

“We can’t wait to see what treasures pop up in our inbox or emerge from a shopping bag!”

Places to attend are limited and in high demand, and the Crystal Park Palace Trust encourages anyone interested in attending to apply via the Antiques Roadshow website as soon as possible.

