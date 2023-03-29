Brigade issues candles warning after Davidson Road blaze

Firefighters have issued a candle safety warning after a house fire on Davidson Road in Croydon yesterday.
A bedroom on the first floor of a mid-terraced house was completely destroyed by the fire. One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.
The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a candle left unattended.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.
“You should also ensure they are put in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface, so they won’t be knocked over.”
The Brigade was called at 9.27am and the fire was under control by 10.11. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Woodside, Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.
Firefighters’ candle safety tips
- Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed
- Place candles, incense and oil burners in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over
- Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that’s things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair
- Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath
- LED candles can be a great alternative – they’re safe even if you fall asleep or forget to blow them out
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine