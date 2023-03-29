Brigade issues candles warning after Davidson Road blaze

Posted on March 29, 2023 by insidecroydon

Firefighters have issued a candle safety warning after a house fire on Davidson Road in Croydon yesterday.

Safety first: the LFB has issued another warning about using candles

A bedroom on the first floor of a mid-terraced house was completely destroyed by the fire. One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a candle left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also ensure they are put in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface, so they won’t be knocked over.”

The Brigade was called at 9.27am and the fire was under control by 10.11. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Woodside, Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ candle safety tips

  • Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed
  • Place candles, incense and oil burners in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over
  • Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that’s things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair
  • Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath
  • LED candles can be a great alternative – they’re safe even if you fall asleep or forget to blow them out
  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in London Fire Brigade, Selhurst and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply