Brigade issues candles warning after Davidson Road blaze

Firefighters have issued a candle safety warning after a house fire on Davidson Road in Croydon yesterday.

A bedroom on the first floor of a mid-terraced house was completely destroyed by the fire. One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a candle left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also ensure they are put in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface, so they won’t be knocked over.”

The Brigade was called at 9.27am and the fire was under control by 10.11. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Woodside, Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ candle safety tips

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed

Place candles, incense and oil burners in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over

Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that’s things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair

Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath

LED candles can be a great alternative – they’re safe even if you fall asleep or forget to blow them out

