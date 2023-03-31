Has the Mayor ordered the cyclists’ magic wands to disappear?

Just three days before the Brighton Road “Cycle Corridor” from Purley to the town centre, part of a £5million TfL-funded scheme, is due to be formally unveiled, contractors for Croydon Council were out on the road last night, removing many of the protections wands which they had only installed earlier this week.

Cyclists fear that the wands have been hurriedly removed because the borough’s Conservative Mayor, Jason Perry, has caved in to pressure from the motoring lobby.

Some sections of social media have been overflowing this week with near-hysterical rants from motorists complaining about the creation of this piece of improved cycling infrastructure which, as the “before and after” video above, posted this week, has long been in great need of an upgrade to the standard of safer cycle lane provided in other London boroughs.

Perry, in his time as a councillor for South Croydon ward, which includes some of the cycle corridor route, was vehemently anti-cycle lane. The plastic guttering salesman claimed, somewhat bizarrely, that having cycle lanes somehow stops shops and other businesses along the road from trading.

In his first months in office, the £82,000 per year Tory Mayor also scuppered a safe school street scheme opposite Lloyd Park, in case it diverted motor traffic down the street where he owns a £1million house.

A spokesperson for Croydon Council this afternoon denied that the cycle lane was being dismantled in any way. They were unable to provide any comment from the usually voluble part-time Mayor.

But first observations of the changes made overnight by contractors Conway have prompted some highways specialists to suggest that they may have made the road more dangerous, not only for cyclists but for drivers of motor vehicles who may now be in greater risk of collision with the defender bases to which the wands were fixed.

“I can assure you that the cycle lane in Brighton Road remains in place,” the council spokesperson told Inside Croydon. “The contractor removed the wands that were no longer required, as the scheme has alternate wands and defender bases.”

Which not only doesn’t make much sense – as the wands were only put in earlier this week – but also contradicts what eyewitnesses have observed along the mile-long length of the route.

Observation of the Brighton Road “cycle corridor” shows that the wands were fixed to the defender bases, not supplementary to them, as the council tried to suggest.

“It doesn’t make sense at all,” according to one member of the Croydon Cycling Campaign who had been shocked to see the removal of the vital safety equipment this morning.

“Almost all of the wands have been removed. They only left the ones next to junctions as far as I can see.”

And another cyclist said, “The same kerbs and wand solution exists on the stretch of road outside Mayday Hospital, and obviously that sees a lot of ambulance traffic. No bollards have been removed from there.”

An official at the London Cycling Campaign said, “Removing the wands makes the bases they were attached to less visible, and therefore more dangerous to all road users.”

Read more: Council’s ‘new’ cycle corridor to Purley doesn’t go far enough

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

