The Big Lie, a second screening, Ruskin House, Apr 14

Posted on April 5, 2023 by insidecroydon

Last week’s screening of The Big Lie sold out six days in advance of the event, demand for tickets boosted by the decision of Labour’s leadership to block Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a candidate for the party in his Islington seat at the next election.

In response, Croydon Assembly has arranged a second screening of Platform Films’ revealing new documentary at Ruskin House, on Friday April 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked on eventbrite here: https://eventbrite.co.uk/e/602308570147

