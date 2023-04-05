The Big Lie, a second screening, Ruskin House, Apr 14

Last week’s screening of The Big Lie sold out six days in advance of the event, demand for tickets boosted by the decision of Labour’s leadership to block Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a candidate for the party in his Islington seat at the next election.

In response, Croydon Assembly has arranged a second screening of Platform Films’ revealing new documentary at Ruskin House, on Friday April 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked on eventbrite here: https://eventbrite.co.uk/e/602308570147

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

