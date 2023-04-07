Another record for the Brit School: a Faiths Together visit

CROYDON COMMENTARY by JOHN WOODHOUSE

A group from Faiths Together in Croydon was invited to the Brit School last week to speak about faith in our lives.

The Brit School is known around the world as an outstanding Croydon school for training musicians and actors, whose past pupils include Adele, Jessie J, Kate Nash, Tom Holland and Katie Melua. But none of them or the thousands of other Brit School pupils have ever done religious studies, as it has never featured on the Brit’s curriculum.

The Faiths Together in Croydon visit was, therefore, a first.

My Sikh and Hindu friends and the rabbi all spoke about prayer and meditation.

I focused on spirituality, as I am a trained spiritual accompanier and went on to say that Christianity is unique because I have a personal God who is my brother and friend as well as my Lord. I attempt to live the Easter gospel in my life.

When asked how inclusive we are, I had to admit that while the Church of England, where I am organist, is an inclusive church, others are not always as welcoming. The rabbi agreed that the same could be said about some synagogues.

I spoke about my work on promoting the work of Pope Francis on the climate crisis and I urged the musicians to share their music. If you are asked to play or sing at a wedding or funeral, do it as it will always be remembered.

The whole of Year 10 paid very careful attention and it was a shame that there was no time to hear their questions. We enjoyed a tour of the school which has excellent facilities and there will definitely be a follow-up. I have already suggested a showing of the film The Letter with discussion about the encyclical by Pope Francis.

My musical scarf was much admired… but I am keeping it!

