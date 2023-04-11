Broadmead’s Green Team picks up special Rotary Star prizes

The Rotary Club of Croydon has presented Rotary Star awards to pupils at Broadmead Primary on Sydenham Road, after some outstanding efforts from the school’s Year 6 Green Team.
The Rotary Star awards recognise good citizenship in the local community.
Reilly Burke, Jayden Abrokwah and Santiago Vinales have been going around the school picking up plastic, aluminium and paper items that can then be recycled.
Their enthusiasm has produced dozens of bags which are now waiting to be sent to the recycling centre.
Not only have Reilly, Jayden and Santiago have got their own year group helping and have been training younger members of the school to continue their good work when they leave Broadmead in July.
They are also researching possible arts projects, using collected bottles, which can involve the whole school.
The boys each received a Rotary Star certificate, a badge and £5 each. They were also given a paperback book about football as well as their own litter pickers, with which they were absolutely delighted.
The awards were presented, on behalf of Croydon Rotary by club secretary Barbara Harker, helped by deputy head Grace McDougall.
To find out more about the Rotary Club of Croydon and its many activities, visit their website.
