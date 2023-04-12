Turf Projects in Whitgift Centre makes room for open house

Turf Projects is showcasing its MakeRoom project this Saturday, April 15, from 2pm to 5pm.

From January to April, Turf has been transformed into a maker space for Croydon locals to try out new crafts, activities and techniques.

On Saturday, they will also be launching a limited edition by Resolve Collective and handmade tables by Rebecca Sainsot-Reynolds in collaboration with Turf Studio Artists.

From 3pm the Club Soda DJs will perform one of their sets.

MakeRoom uses workshops, drop-in sessions and open-access facilities to turn Turf into a shared exploratory studio. A cross between maker space, resource library, online video tutorial, swap shop and scrap store with materials, equipment and knowledge shared.

Croydon residents and visitors from further afield have been invited to play, potter and ponder. “Together we’ll experiment, share skills, learn and expand processes, and trial open-access facilities to explore an unmet demand in the borough.”

Turf has invited Resolve Collective, Ama Dodzro, Print Collective, Solo Wood Recycling, Fashion Meets Music, Heather Lawrence, Daisy Young, Rebecca Sainsot-Reynolds and Rosie Crane Eckmire to set up or run various facilities and workshops across Turf.

Facilities in ceramics, woodworking, furniture building, textiles, photography, and printing will be available.

Visit the gallery to read the library, attend workshops across four floors, trial workshop memberships, order at-home kits from the website and log in to online events.

Turf Projects is at units 46-47, Trinity Court (ground floor), Whitgift Shopping Centre, Croydon, CR0 1UQ. Normal opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-4pm

