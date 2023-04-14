BBC Bargain Hunt to film at Southon’s next Selsdon auction

Bargain Hunt, the BBC television programme where amateur antiques “dealers” bid to out-do each other at an auction, is being recorded in Selsdon later this month.

Auctioneer and TV antiques expert Catherine Southon is staging the latest of her auctions at Farleigh Court Golf Club, from 10.30am on Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27.

There will be viewings of the lots in her catalogue from 3pm to 6pm on Monday April 24 and from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday April 25.

Bargain Hunt will be filming at the auction on Wednesday, April 26.

It’s free to attend the Catherine Southon auction – just be careful if you stick you hand in the air or decide to scratch your nose when there’s some bidding going on.

The Catherine Southon catalogue for the auction runs to 112 pages and includes the usual, eclectic selection of items, from old penny coins, to Chanel hand bags, to pieces of 19th Century fine art.

It is, to adapt a phrase, all cash in the attic.

And not every item listed is expected to cost a fortune.

There’s no knowing what the two television teams have got in the auction… all might be revealed on the day.

Might it be the set of oak “metamorphic” library steps, Victorian and made “in the Gothic style, with two quatrefoil pierced back rails, on facetted tapered legs”? Perfect for someone who has everything, including some tall bookshelves: auction estimate £100 to £150

Perhaps the Bargain Hunters have lighted on some smart Archibald Knox, with one of his Tudric pewter and enamel rose bowls, made for Liberty of London (this one is No0229, so not a very rare thing). “With stylised whiplash tendrils and honesty seed pods with applied enamels” (no, we don’t have a clue what “honesty seed pods” are either) standing at 6in tall, the auction estimate is between £400 and £600. Could that be a TV winner?



Or maybe the contestants have gone with an item to attract a more modest budget: there’s a Rene Lalique glass bowl “with radiating bubble decoration”, all signed by the famous French designer, and which the catalogue has given an auction estimate of between £80 and £120.

