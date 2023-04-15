Trampoline park bounces into a new era after £1.2m refurb

A local Croydon family, the Joys, presided over the official reopening this week of Oxygen Croydon, following a £1.23million upgrade and refurbishment.

Henry Joy, 18, and his sisters, Izzy, 15, and Libby, 14, cut the ribbon at Oxygen’s launch event, releasing more than 100 hyped-up bouncers into the transformed indoor trampoline and activity park on Purley Way.

April Joy, mother of Henry, Izzy and Libby, said: “We are very frequent visitors to Oxygen Croydon so we know most of the team there. We were thrilled to be asked to cut the ribbon and very excited to visit the transformed park.

“My son, Henry, has special needs and our visits to Oxygen are really great for his physical health. He loves the climbing walls and the dodgeball competitions. Libby and Izzy are keen gymnasts and trampolinists, so they also love Oxygen.

“The refurbishment has really transformed the place. It looks fantastic. Henry, Izzy and Libby were thrilled to have had an official role in the reopening event!”

Oxygen Croydon, part of the Colonnades centre off the Purley Way, first opened in 2017.

Michael Affleck, the park manager, said: “Big thanks to the Joy family coming down and helping us celebrate the start of a new chapter in the evolution of Oxygen and the brand.

“We are proud of what we’ve achieved with the refurb and so pleased that some of our most loyal and regular customers were able to come down and mark the event. We’re delighted to be back and look forward to welcoming old and new customers to our wonderful newly kitted-out park.”

Following the six-week refurbishment, Oxygen Croydon‘s 31,560sqft trampoline and activity park now provides extensive activities to include parkour bounce zone, inflatable obstacle course, six new climbing challenges, a mega airbag, 65 interconnected trampolines, activity pit, dodgeball courts, reaction walls, dedicated toddler areas and nine new party rooms, as well as café and lounge areas.

Tickets are available at www.oxygenfreejumping.co.uk/croydon

Inside Croydon still has a (very) limited number of free jump passes available exclusively to the website’s patrons. For details of how to apply for an hour or more of bouncing fun, click here

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

