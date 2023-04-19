Burst water main causes severe traffic disruption in Kenley

There are significant road closures in the area close to Kenley railway station, following a burst water main on Kenley Lane on Monday.
SES Water implemented the emergency road closures overnight, and they suggest that they could be in place at least until this Friday, April 21. But the utlities company has not ruled out the works, and the road closures, continuing through the weekend.
Last night, they closed Hayes Lane between the junction with Park Road and Kenley Lane.
Traffic is being diverted via Park Road, Hayes Lane, Buxton Lane, Salmons Lane West, Whyteleafe Hill and the A22 Godstone Road. Diversion signage will have symbols to identify the two diversion routes.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine