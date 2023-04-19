Burst water main causes severe traffic disruption in Kenley

Posted on April 19, 2023 by insidecroydon

There are significant road closures in the area close to Kenley railway station, following a burst water main on Kenley Lane on Monday.

Pipe down: the gaping hole in the road on Kenley Lane after the mains burst on Monday

SES Water implemented the emergency road closures overnight, and they suggest that they could be in place at least until this Friday, April 21. But the utlities company has not ruled out the works, and the road closures, continuing through the weekend.

Last night, they closed Hayes Lane between the junction with Park Road and Kenley Lane.

Traffic is being diverted via Park Road, Hayes Lane, Buxton Lane, Salmons Lane West, Whyteleafe Hill and the A22 Godstone Road. Diversion signage will have symbols to identify the two diversion routes.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Kenley and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply