University campus gets down to business with leak-proof pants

The London South Bank University campus, which opened in October 2021 in the town centre, has so far helped 14 Croydon businesses through its Help to Grow training programme. The LSBU says that more than 250 businesses across London and the south-east have signed up for the £7,500 12-week courses, which receive a 90per cent Government subsidy.

The LSBU Croydon campus, based in the listed Electric House building, already offers a range of business and accountancy degree courses.

The 14 Croydon firms who have received support from Help to Grow have had help through training, covering financial management, leadership and digital skills, and personalised support through tailored growth plans to enable them to increase earnings, revenue and profits.

One of the latest Croydon firms to sign up under Help to Grow at LSBU is Nixi Body, a start-up that makes leak-proof knickers for women with incontinence, periods, maternity and menopause.

Nixi Body products are stocked in stores such as Debenhams, Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse.

Kelly Newton, the founder of Nixi Body, said, “It’s incredibly helpful to get Help to Grow training from LSBU as we expand and grow our business by adding to the major stores that sell our products.

“I’ve learnt lots from the LSBU Help to Grow programme and really value the support that was given by the business experts.”

Professor David Phoenix, LSBU’s vice-chancellor, called the Croydon businesses to have signed up with Help to Grow as “a brilliant example”.

He said, “The advice and training by industry experts from LSBU Business School have given to 14 SMEs in Croydon will give them chance to develop and grow.

“The LSBU Help to Grow business support training programme demonstrates our university’s commitment to have positive real-world impact on people’s lives.”

