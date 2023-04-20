Special offer: Get £10 off your pre-marathon pasta meal

Croydon’s marathon runners can do their pre-race carbo-loading for free this weekend, thanks to a deal being offered by Deliveroo and Pasta Evangelists.

From midnight on Friday, Deliveroo and the pasta restaurant are giving away 4,000 vouchers each worth £10 towards your big pasta meal ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.

Runners making their final preparations for the big day after months of training can claim a free portion of pasta on Saturday, April 22, from Deliveroo, who will deliver it from one of Pasta Evangelists’ London restaurants, with 27 restaurants participating in the offer, including a Croydon branch.

“Spaghetti, set, go!” Spencer Walker, Deliveroo’s regional director, said, promising to help runners “go that extra mile” on Sunday.

“We’re excited to see thousands of runners back on the streets of London this weekend. We’ll be cheering them on and setting them up for success with the help of a free carb-loading dish from our partner, Pasta Evangelists,” Walker said.

The vouchers are redeemable against food from Pasta Evangelists restaurants, including any pasta dishes on the menu, such as Chicken Cacciatore, Lamb Shoulder Ragù from Sardinia, Sundried Tomato and Almond Pesto (vegan) and many more.

“Carbohydrate-rich foods such as pasta are a primary source of fuel for runners,” said nutritionist, Lily Soutter.

“When carbohydrates are digested, they’re broken down to glucose and stored as an energy bank called glycogen in our liver and muscle cells. The average person can store around 600gm of glycogen in their body, which provides enough energy to fuel 90 minutes of running.

“We can maximise glycogen stores in the days leading up to a race by carbohydrate loading along with tapering our training. This method is like charging up our batteries prior to a run and is essential for optimal endurance and performance.”

The voucher code RUNPASTA10 will go live on Friday, April 21, at midnight (UK time) until Saturday, April 11, at 11.59pm. There is a maximum of 4,000 vouchers – one redemption per Deliveroo account. Vouchers can only be redeemed at Pasta Evangelists restaurants based in London. Geographical restrictions and delivery fees apply.

For full Ts & Cs, click here

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

