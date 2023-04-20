Special offer: Get £10 off your pre-marathon pasta meal

Posted on April 20, 2023 by insidecroydon

Croydon’s marathon runners can do their pre-race carbo-loading for free this weekend, thanks to a deal being offered by Deliveroo and Pasta Evangelists.

Go the extra mile: Pasta Evangelists have teamed up with Deliveroo to offer a £10 discount

From midnight on Friday, Deliveroo and the pasta restaurant are giving away 4,000 vouchers each worth £10 towards your big pasta meal ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.

Runners making their final preparations for the big day after months of training can claim a free portion of pasta on Saturday, April 22, from Deliveroo, who will deliver it from one of Pasta Evangelists’ London restaurants, with 27 restaurants participating in the offer, including a Croydon branch.

“Spaghetti, set, go!” Spencer Walker, Deliveroo’s regional director, said, promising to help runners “go that extra mile” on Sunday.

“We’re excited to see thousands of runners back on the streets of London this weekend. We’ll be cheering them on and setting them up for success with the help of a free carb-loading dish from our partner, Pasta Evangelists,” Walker said.

Pasta-powered: fuelling for the long run is important for many taking part in Sunday’s race

The vouchers are redeemable against food from Pasta Evangelists restaurants, including any pasta dishes on the menu, such as Chicken Cacciatore, Lamb Shoulder Ragù from Sardinia, Sundried Tomato and Almond Pesto (vegan) and many more.

“Carbohydrate-rich foods such as pasta are a primary source of fuel for runners,” said nutritionist, Lily Soutter.

“When carbohydrates are digested, they’re broken down to glucose and stored as an energy bank called glycogen in our liver and muscle cells. The average person can store around 600gm of glycogen in their body, which provides enough energy to fuel 90 minutes of running.

“We can maximise glycogen stores in the days leading up to a race by carbohydrate loading along with tapering our training. This method is like charging up our batteries prior to a run and is essential for optimal endurance and performance.”

The voucher code RUNPASTA10 will go live on Friday, April 21, at midnight (UK time) until Saturday, April 11, at 11.59pm. There is a maximum of 4,000 vouchers – one redemption per Deliveroo account. Vouchers can only be redeemed at Pasta Evangelists restaurants based in London. Geographical restrictions and delivery fees apply.

For full Ts & Cs, click here

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Athletics, Business, Restaurants and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply