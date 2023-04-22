£200 ‘Golden Ticket’ offer for lucky customers at new M&S

Early bird customers who flock to the new Marks and Spencer store on the Purley Way when it opens next Thursday could win themselves a Golden Ticket worth £200 of goods from the store.

The 38,000 sqft new store features a clothing and home department and a large M&S Foodhall with a new fresh-market feel. Highlights include fresh displays brimming with produce grown by M&S Select Farms, an M&S Bakery serving freshly baked breads and cakes and a dedicated Wine Shop featuring an award winning selection of popular favourites.

Percy Pig will be on-hand to welcome shoppers to the new store as the team hands out Golden Tickets to the first 200 customers through the door. Every golden ticket-holder is guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the bakery, with one lucky customer winning a £200 voucher.

The store is on the site of what was the John Lewis At Home shop in the Purley Way Retail Park Croydon, CR0 4XJ. It opens its doors to customers at 9am on Thursday April 27.

It will offer cutting-edge digital technology, with a Click and Collect and Returns services. Customers can skip the queues altogether by using the Scan and Shop feature on the M&S app to scan and bag items as they go.

Around 150 staff have been recruited to operate the new store. Camilla Harris, its manager, said: “We can’t wait until next week when we can finally welcome customers through our doors!

“It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes working hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

