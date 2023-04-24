Aldi in £500 Coronation giveaway for community group parties

Supermarket chain Aldi is offering to help communities in Croydon celebrate the Coronation in style with a huge voucher giveaway.

Aldi is giving away £500 in vouchers to spend in their stores to 10 lucky winners to purchase food, drinks, and decorations for any street parties they are planning to host.

All entrants need to do is tag their local community Facebook group or a friendly neighbour on the Aldi Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning.

Entries are open until midnight on Thursday (April 27).

Winners will be contacted on April 28 to allow plenty of time for them to stock up on all their street party essentials.

The supermarket’s Coronation-inspired range is already available in stores and includes a variety of party essentials, such as its Specially Selected Coronation Chicken Pizza, Specially Selected English Sparkling Rosé and limited edition beers, as well as bunting, balloons and flags.

Aldi’s Richard Thornton said: “We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions, and it really is something us Brits do best. We hope our vouchers help communities across the country get into the spirit for this momentous event with street parties fit for a King!”

