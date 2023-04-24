Three former exec directors are back on councils’ gravy train

Having avoided any disciplinary difficulties over the bankrupting of the borough, some of those with key roles in Croydon’s financial collapse are doing rather well for themselves, reports KEN LEE

Richard Simpson, once in charge of Croydon Council’s finances, as well as his former assistant, Lisa Taylor, and Guy van Dichele, another ex-Croydon exec, have all landed themselves top jobs with other London local authorities, despite their parts in this borough’s financial collapse.

Simpson, Taylor and van Dichele all featured, with varying degrees of prominence, in the Penn Report, the investigation commissioned by current chief exec Katherine Kerswell into possible wrong-doing at Croydon Council in the run-up to its first bankruptcy in November 2020. Although he’d left Croydon Council in 2019, Simpson was among the dozens of those interviewed by Local Government Association consultant Richard Penn.

Simpson worked at Croydon Council for nearly 14 years until he announced his departure in late 2018, perhaps anticipating the disasters that would unfold.

In his time at Croydon, Simpson helped establish loss-making house-builder Brick by Brick (he was the company’s first director) and gave that council-owned company the task of refurbishing the Fairfield Halls, without the need for any tiresome competitive tendering.

He has been employed at Sutton Council since March 2019, where he is now the most senior finance executive, or “strategic director of resources (Section 151 Officer)”.

At Sutton Council, Simpson was paid £173,553 (salary: £145,686; pension: £27,867) in 2021-2022, according to figures published by the Tax Payers Alliance.

Taylor and van Dichele were among the council executives who in 2021 were suspended from their jobs by Kerswell as a direct consequence of the Penn Report. Both resigned from Croydon Council soon after. Van Dichele initiated constructive dismissal proceedings against his former employers, though he later dropped the case.

Penn’s recommendations, as first revealed by Inside Croydon, included submitting a report to some of the council’s former directors’ professional bodies. In Taylor’s case, this will have required notification to CIPFA, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, for possible disciplinary action.

Van Dichele was Croydon’s executive director of health, wellbeing and adults, so was in charge of the borough’s response to the covid pandemic in 2020. His suspension by Kerswell appeared to be largely as a result of his being one of the executive leadership team under Jo Negrini.

After leaving Croydon, van Dichele took up a similar role at Southampton City Council. Since July 2022, he has worked as “strategic director people” at Sutton Council. According to the TPA’s data, the salary and pension package paid for that role in 2021-2022 (therefore to van Dichele’s predecessor) was £170,788.

In the case of Taylor, she went first to Birmingham, then to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where in October 2022 she started a new job as the interim director of financial management, a role in which she has since been made permanent.

It was Taylor who issued the Section 114 notice for Croydon – effectively admitting she could not balance the borough’s books – in November 2020, only the second local authority in England to take such drastic steps this century.

Taylor must have arrived at Kensington and Chelsea with some impeccable references. The TPA’s figures show that her predecessor there was paid £142,280 in 2021-2022.

With Taylor joining last October, she was probably among the last executive appointments made under that borough’s veteran CEO, Barry Quirk (salary: £219,318).

Quirk, who retired last November before taking up a consultancy with the Local Government Association, is also known as the husband of Katherine Kerswell, the very same Croydon CEO who the previous year had suspended Taylor from her council finance job…

Kerswell only got round to implementing some of the recommendations of the LGA’s Richard Penn last month, after a two-year delay. It was all far too late for Kerswell to take any disciplinary action against those erstwhile directors who she suspended, but subsequently resigned.

Without any disciplinary action being taken by Croydon Council against Simpson, Taylor and van Dichele, they were all properly entitled to seek work elsewhere. But the reports to professional bodies, as recommended by Penn, had they been submitted more promptly, may have had some influence with potential employers.

Kerswell, meanwhile, has not delayed seeking some increase in her own salary (£192,474), having been understood to have approached the LGA for assistance in making a case for being given a bit of a boost.

Looking at Croydon old boys Simpson and van Dichele doing so well on the other side of the borough boundary, Kerswell might seek to compare her pay packet at the cash-strapped council to Sutton’s CEO, Helen Bailey, who according to the TPA’s figures for 2021-2022 was paid a lavish-looking £220,626 (salary: £185,244; pension: £35,382).

Trebles all-round!

