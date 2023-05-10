Royal Academy takes right steps with schools dance show

More than 100 pupils drawn from Riddlesdown Collegiate, Orchard Park High, Cheam High, Coombe Wood and Hayes schools last week came together, perform and share their passion for dance at Step Around Town Croydon 2023, organised by the Royal Academy of Dance.
Step Around Town is part of the Royal Academy of Dance’s Step into Dance programme, one of the country’s largest inclusive secondary school programmes, run in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation.
Gerard Charles, artistic director at the Royal Academy of Dance, said: “It is always an inspiring experience to watch so many young dancers come together to share not only how well they dance but more importantly their individual accomplishments, positive energy and joy.”
One young dancer who participated in the event said: “Dance has helped me grow more confident, learn more about my personality and express myself. I feel free when I dance.”
Step into Dance enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 3,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.
For a full list of the Step into Dance’s Step Around Town performance events as well as other summer events, visit the Royal Academy of Dance website.
