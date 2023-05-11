SES Water works will close main A22 for six weeks from July

Japanese-owned utility company SES Water is to close the A22 Godstone Road near Purley Cross, one of the major routes into and out of Croydon, for at least six weeks this summer to conduct works on a water main.

The company has confirmed that the works are being planned, but refused to answer questions about the nature of those works, nor provide details of the diversions that will be forced on the public.

A stretch of road less than a quarter of a mile long will be completely shut. It will block those the direct route between Croydon and Purley to Kenley and Whyteleafe.

The road closure will come into effect on Saturday July 22 and is supposed to end on Sunday September 3.

The works will affect the A22 from the railway bridge junction with the Purley Tesco to the junction just south of Dale Road.

It is understood that alternative routes will be signposted, with diversions expected through Coulsdon, Redhill, Godstone and Whyteleafe.

There is no mention of the planned road closures or diversions on the SES Water website.

SES Water was reluctant to comment because, they told Inside Croydon, they are “rolling out engagement to businesses on this”. The public can wait, obviously…

SES Water wanted to close the Godstone Road for an even longer period during 2020, when many roads were less busy because of the covid lockdown. The site of the works brings some complications because it is relatively close to the boundary of Greater London, and so requires sign-offs with Croydon and Surrey local authorities.

Those 2020 works were cancelled because “key parties” withdrew their support. SES Water appears to be returning now to carry out the mains works so that they might maintain supplies to 27,000 homes and businesses in the area.

“We appreciate these works may cause inconvenience to members of the local community, and we are working closely with local authorities to ensure there is minimal impact on local residents and businesses,” said a spokesperson for SES Water.

