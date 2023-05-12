Community kicks off fund-raiser to ‘Light Up The Palace’

The community campaign to fund Christmas lights on the Crystal Palace Triangle is being launched tomorrow.
The “Light Up The Palace” team will be at Crystal Palace Food Market in Haynes Lane (off Westow Street) as the team unwrap their Christmas plans.
Crystal Palace hasn’t had Christmas lights for more than eight years.
The Light Up Team needs to raise £9,600 as a one-off cost to purchase their own set of 36 lamppost festive motifs for all around the town centre Triangle.
“We’re trying to rally the community spirit to bring back the Christmas sparkle and literally light up the Palace!”, says team member Caroline Speight.
If you wish to contribute, please go to: www.tiny.cc/LightUpThePalace
