Police sets up special squad to tackle damage to ULEZ cameras

The Metropolitan Police is investigating nearly 100 cases of criminal damage and vandalism to CCTV cameras installed for ULEZ, London’s ultra-low emission zone, which is to be extended to outer London, including Croydon and Sutton, in August this year.

The extent of the vandalism by anti-ULEZzers was revealed last night after criminal charges were brought against a 42-year-old man from Sidcup for damaging traffic monitoring cameras.

The Evening Standard reported that Joseph Nicolls, of Foots Cray High Street, has been charged with criminal damage, malicious communications and handling stolen goods, as well as aiding or abetting the destruction of, or damage to, property valued over £5,000.

Nicolls appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police has not disclosed how many allegations of damage to ULEZ cameras Nicolls faces.

Around 300 new ULEZ cameras are being installed across outer London, in preparation for the zone being extended beyond the South and North Circulars as far as the boundaries of Greater London. TfL expects to spend £60million to £75million on cameras and road signs, and for the total cost of the expansion to be between £130million and £140million.

Driving in the expanded ULEZ zone will cost those without an emissions-compliant vehicle £12.50 per day, although TfL says that 9-in-10 cars in outer London already meet the standards and so will not be subject to any charges.

The Met Police say that overall, 96 allegations of criminal damage had been passed to the force by Transport for London – twice the extent of vandalism against the cameras than TfL had previously admitted, according to the Standard.

The Police have launched an operation to tackle the ongoing damage to cameras.

Det Supt Daniel Smith, whose officers are leading the investigation, said: “We have been proactively targeting those we suspect of causing or seeking to cause damage.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and this includes gathering CCTV, speaking to potential witnesses and following up active leads.

“We are also working with TfL to prevent further offences in the future.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4279/10MAY.

Read more: Time to take a walk and witness the damage we’re all causing

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

